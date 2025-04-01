Jonathan David wage demands revealed amid Man United and Liverpool interest

Man United and Liverpool have reportedly been put off a summer move for Jonathan David after his wage demands were revealed.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the 25-year-old is demanding a £7.5m gross annual salary, along with a £12.5m signing bonus.

David is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, running down his contract at Lille in hopes of securing a move to one of Europe’s elite sides.

Additional agent fees are said to amount to a further £8.3m, meaning the entire package needed to sign David would cost around £28m.

The striker has also been linked with summer moves to Italian giants Juventus and Inter Milan.

The Canada international has been prolific for the French side this season, scoring 23 goals and providing ten assists in his 42 games across all competitions.