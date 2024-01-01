Neville admits there is an "element of disappointment" with Tuchel taking the England job

Former England star Gary Neville has highlighted a major concern about Thomas Tuchel being their new manager.

The ex-Manchester United right-back turned Sky Sports pundit has always been outspoken about the national team.

Neville, who worked with previous boss Gareth Southgate on his coaching staff for a time, is not sure if hiring a foreign manager was the best approach.

Tuchel is the third such hire after Sven-Goran Eriksen and Fabio Capello, who both experienced mixed success.

“They've got a great coach, that there's no doubt,” Neville stated on Sky Sports.

“Thomas Tuchel has got a proven track record. He's proven as well that he can win big knockout matches, so I think from that point of view the FA cannot be in any way criticised.

“They've probably got the best available coach in Europe and the world at this moment in time. Fitting that criteria, absolutely, they are spot on.

“I'm not sure it fits the criteria of St. George's Park and the belief in English coaches and the growth in the English teams' performance in the last seven or eight years. No just the first (men's) team, but the women's team and youth teams.

“St. George's Park was going to be a hotbed of proving that English coaches could get back to the top in Europe. It is proving to be very difficult, it is difficult for English coaches to get top jobs in the Premier League, that's a given because we've got some of the best clubs in the world, but it's now gone to an international manager.

“It's not really about Thomas Tuchel, but there is an element of disappointment in my head thinking about the fact that the FA have gone to an international coach.”