Neto: I always admired Chelsea and Hazard

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto is ready to return to former club Wolves today.

Neto could be given a start by Blues manager Enzo Maresca at his old club.

"I always looked to Chelsea as an amazing club. I remember one of my favourite players when I was growing up – Eden Hazard – playing here as well," Neto said in the official Chelsea matchday programme.

"It's an historic club, with the players we've had here. I always looked at Chelsea with big eyes, thinking: 'What a club'.

"From the fans, to the stadium, to the city, everything. Even when I played against Chelsea, I could see the passion of the fans and the way the players worked on the pitch. All of that helped the decision for me to come here.

"Now I think we can do amazing things with what we have here. We have really good players - young players who are really talented. It's just about putting the work together and all moving in the same direction, and we can achieve a lot of things here."