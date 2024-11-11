Chelsea goalscorer Neto: I'm really happy to help the team

Pedro Neto was delighted scoring in Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

Neto struck the equaliser to earn the hosts an impressive point.

"I’m really to help the team," Neto told the club's website. "This is a group that works really hard every day, so to help the team makes me really happy. It’s really special (to score in a London derby). I hope to continue this consistency.

"I remember Enzo (Fernandez) received the ball, he looked at me straight away and I knew what he wanted me to do. I took a touch and I shot right away, and I’m really happy to see it hit the net.

"In the end we wanted to win but we had hard work in front us.

"We know they are a good team but we came to the game to win it. Of course, we are not as happy as we wanted to be, but we don’t want to lose as well so it’s a good point against a tough team."

He added: "In terms of reading the game, I thought we did really well. We had moments where we could do better, but I think we did a really good job and we want to keep improving. At this level, consistency is the important point.

"The team and I work everyday to improve and I’m trying to get to my best and continue in this way."