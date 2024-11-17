Portugal coach Martinez says Chelsea winger Neto "ready for next level"
Portugal coach Roberto Martinez feels Pedro Neto is ready to take his game to the next level.
Martinez has just allowed Neto to return to Chelsea today after a superb performance in their Nations League win against Poland.
He said, "Pedro Neto is at Chelsea because he is more than ready for the highest level.
"He is a tremendously unbalanced player."
For Neto, the feeling is mutual: "It's a pleasure to work with a coach like him. You can see in the mentality of the group that we are all connected. We believe a lot in him and he in us."
