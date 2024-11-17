Tribal Football
Most Read
Prem clubs alerted as Osimhen contract carries TWO buyout clauses
Man Utd confirm five of Amorim's assistants
Man Utd boss Amorim has message for young players
Man Utd striker Obi-Martin scores for Denmark U18

Portugal coach Martinez says Chelsea winger Neto "ready for next level"

Paul Vegas
Portugal coach Martinez says Chelsea winger Neto "ready for next level"
Portugal coach Martinez says Chelsea winger Neto "ready for next level"Tribalfootball
Portugal coach Roberto Martinez feels Pedro Neto is ready to take his game to the next level.

Martinez has just allowed Neto to return to Chelsea today after a superb performance in their Nations League win against Poland.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "Pedro Neto is at Chelsea because he is more than ready for the highest level.

"He is a tremendously unbalanced player."

For Neto, the feeling is mutual: "It's a pleasure to work with a coach like him. You can see in the mentality of the group that we are all connected. We believe a lot in him and he in us."

Mentions
Premier LeagueNeto PedroChelsea
Related Articles
Timber urges calm amongst Arsenal fans: We can still catch Liverpool
Chelsea ace Palmer sees Stockport surprise Wrexham
Walcott unhappy Arsenal didn't compete with Chelsea wing ace