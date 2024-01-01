Neto credits team spirit for settling quickly at Chelsea

Pedro Neto is happy with the way he's settled in at Chelsea.

The former Wolves winger scored a first goal for the Blues in their Carabao Cup win against Barrow.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It is togetherness," Neto said regarding how he's been able to adjust so quickly. "If we want to achieve something and you want to arrive at the level of the teams that are on the top then we have to act the same way; all together and all with the same goal, working hard together.

"With the amount of quality we have here, no one can sleep. As the head coach has said, everyone will not play every game, so we have to work hard and continue to do it every week, in every training session, and every game.

"That is the mentality I hope will take us to the top.

"I am settling in really well. I needed time and the pre-season because I went to the Euros without playing many games so I am working hard to get into my best shape.

"I will continue to work to bring happiness to this club and take the club to where it deserves to be."

He added: "I continue to work (on my fitness) and I continue to work on my confidence, my football and the adaptation. I hope to (reach my top level) as soon as I can."