Chelsea winger Neto will have to work hard for his spot says Maresca

Neto will have to work hard for his spot says Maresca

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto faces a battle to get regular game time at the club.

The Portuguese arrived in the summer from Wolves for a mega fee under coach Enzo Maresca.

Advertisement Advertisement

But the Italian admits that with so much competition for places, Neto will have to work hard to get matches.

He stated on whether Neto can feature on the right instead of the left wing: "I can hopefully clarify. As a left winger, we have Jadon and Misha. As a right winger, we have Noni and Pedro. As an attacking midfielder, we have Joao (Felix) and Cole (Palmer). As a No.9, we have Nicolas and Christo.

"We have two players in each position. Now, Christo can play as a nine, an attacking midfielder or as a winger. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall can play in the pocket and can play wide.

"Pedro was playing as a left winger because Jadon was not here, was not fit, and Misha; between him, Jadon and Pedro, I preferred Pedro for that game. But that doesn't mean I will always prefer Pedro.

"The squad is quite clear in terms of position. All of them have positions and we have two players in each position. Now, because they are versatile, for sure, we can move them. Christo played the first game against City as a winger."