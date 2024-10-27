Forest striker Wood cools injury worries

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood insists he has no injury issues after Friday's win at Leicester City.

Wood scored twice in the 3-1 win, though suffered a foot injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said: “He just stood on my foot and it’s one of those. Hopefully it should be alright. It’s got another week to go.”

Asked if it was a serious, the Kiwi added: “No, nothing too bad.”

Forest boss Nuno also said: “I hope not (it's not serious). Let’s assess, but I hope not.”