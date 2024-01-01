Ndiaye excited about Everton chance: The Premier League is my dream

Iliman Ndiaye is excited to be with Everton in the Premier League.

The former Sheffield United striker left Olympique Marseille after a year in France to sign with the Toffees.

He told BBC Sport: "After Sheffield United, I thought I would continue to grow and I always knew that one day I would be in the Premier League.

"Personally I believe that the Premier League is the best league in the world. Everyone dreams of playing in the Premier League. It's not easy to get there. I know many players whose goal has always been to play here, but they haven't succeeded yet. I watch football, I live football, I eat football: when I was younger, I was a Chelsea fan and it was fantastic to see them play.

"I'm looking forward to scoring lots of goals and I'm a player who likes to win. We all know the goal and personally I think we can finish higher than last season. I see some really good things in the team, like the unity of the group, which is really important."