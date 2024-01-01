Tribal Football
Everton linked with Ndiaye as he house-hunts on Merseyside
Former Sheffield United star Iliman Ndiaye could be heading to Everton this summer.

The Marseille talent has been looking at houses in the Merseyside area, according to Canal Plus.

Their reporter Adamsser claims that Ndiaye has been in the city for the past few days.

The Toffees are not in complete agreement with Marseille for the transfer of the 24-year-old.

They will be hoping to put in a second bid in the coming days to secure his signature.

The Senegal international is one who manager Sean Dyche will likely find invaluable next season.

