Napoli table bid for Man Utd midfielder McTominay

Napoli have made an offer for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

The Manchester Evening News says Napoli have bid €25m for the Scotland international.

However, the offer has been rejected as United insist McTominay won't leave for less than €30m.

Any deal also hinges on United successfully closing a deal for Manuel Ugarte with PSG.

For his part, McTominay is open to a move to Naples in the coming week.