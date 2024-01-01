Napoli sporting director Manna talks up McTominay, Gilmour

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna heaped praise on two rumored transfer targets.

The Italian giants, managed by former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, are making a splash in the market.

They are now being linked to Manchester United’s Scott McTominay and Brighton’s Billy Gilmour.

Speaking about the pair over the weekend, Manna said: "They are good, strong players. Let's see what happens in the next few days.

"It's useless to make forward momentum today. There is the game, and after the game we will think about the market."

United star McTominay is also said to be wanted by Premier League outfit Fulham.