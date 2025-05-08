Tribal Football
Napoli planning bid for Man City outcast Grealish
Napoli are eyeing a summer move for Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish.

After the success of ex-Premier League pair Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour this season, Napoli chief Giovanni Manna is now targeting England international Grealish.

The Sun says Manna also has the backing of Napoli coach Antonio Conte, who is a fan of Grealish from his days in the Premier League as Chelsea manager.

Grealish could be available from City this summer as he isn't regarded as a first-choice by manager Pep Guardiola.

However in Naples, Conte believes Grealish can make a major difference for his team in next season's Champions League.

