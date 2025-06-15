Tribal Football
Most Read
Viktor Gyokeres' dream destination revealed after Man United snub
Man Utd make sale decision between Hojlund and Zirkzee
LaLiga promotion showdown: Real Oviedo and Mirandes face-off
Premier League ready to rival Man United in Douglas Luiz pursuit

AC Milan join race to sign unwanted Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez

Alex Roberts
AC Milan join race to sign unwanted Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez
AC Milan join race to sign unwanted Liverpool forward Darwin NunezAction Plus
AC Milan are reportedly ready to battle it out with Serie A rivals Napoli in the race to sign unwanted Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez this summer.

The 25-year-old is expected to leave the Premier League champions this summer after failing to establish himself under Arne Slot.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Napoli are one of several clubs understood to be interested in Nunez as they seek to build up their Serie A winning season.

Now, according to Gazzetto Dello Sport, AC Milan have entered the race as they look for a "no.9 capable of guaranteeing goals".

Nunez struggled in front of goal last season, scoring just seven goals and providing five assists in his 47 games across all competitions.

Mentions
Serie ANunez DarwinAC MilanLiverpoolNapoliFootball Transfers