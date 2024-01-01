Napoli face frustration in push for Brighton midfielder Gilmour

Napoli are facing frustration over hopes of signing Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour.

The Azzurri were expecting a deal for Gilmour today, but the Seagulls have pulled the Scot off the market.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ankle surgery for Matt O'Riley after suffering a heavy injury on debut against Crawley in the Carabao Cup has forced Brighton's decision.

Manager Fabian Hurzeler said today: "We will discuss all decisions together and then decide what is best for the club."

He also confirmed that "there will be some exits" before the transfer window closes tomorrow evening, but without specifying who they are.