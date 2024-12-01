Lindstrom desperate to earn permanent Everton deal

Everton winger Jesper Lindstrom admits he's desperate to earn a permanent deal at Goodison Park.

The Dane is on-loan at the Toffees from Napoli.

He said, “I will do everything I can for them to buy me because I like it here. I like the training… I like the life here. So hopefully they will buy me.

“I have to show them that I'm good enough for them. It is a lot of money so I need to make some goals and I need to make some assists and this is what I'm fighting for.

"If at the end they don't take the option then that is how it is, I will still have taken something out of it because I feel like I'm training hard and I'm learning a lot this year.”

Lindstrom's permanent option is said to have a price in the region of £20m.

