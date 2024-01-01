Tolu Arokodare exclusive: Starring with Genk; insight on Chelsea signing Penders; hoping for Nigeria call

Tolu Arokodare has shaken Belgian football in the opening weeks of the new season. Six goals in 10 games has helped fire his KRC Genk clear at the top of the Jupiler League table.

In an extensive and indepth Q&A, the 23 year-old Nigerian, now in his second season in Belgium, sat down with Tribalfootball.com before the weekend round to discuss his career, his goalscoring form and his hopes for the future in football.

A FLYING SEASON START

1) Six goals in nine games this season, you're flying Tolu - is this the best you've ever played?

I would not say it is the best I ever played, I would say it's the best ever played in the top higher level. I had seasons like this in the past where I played a lot, but obviously Belgium is the higher level. It is more competitive at a higher level.

2) Top of the table and clear by six points, what's the feeling inside the dressing room about a title push this season?

It has been amazing for me here knowing that Genk is at the top of the table. I think to have played seven games and won five games is really good and the atmosphere is really great. I'm sure that we will continue to approach each game with positive energy and great morale for the team to continue the winning streak.

3) Has it clicked for you working with Thorstein Fink? How have you found his coaching?

I would say yes. I mean he is a really nice person and a really nice man, aside from being the coach he is a really kind man. He is someone you could have like a conversation with and having a kind of relationship outside football is something nice. It is good, it helps you mentally and also gives you a huge confidence mostly when you have the complementary of your teammates and confidence from your coach. It is such a good thing.

4) Do you now feel comfortable at Jupiler League level?

Yes. I would say I feel comfortable in the league, I feel like I understand the league a bit better now and my teammates understand me a lot better too.

5) What can you tell Chelsea fans about Mike Penders? Is he difficult to score against in training?

He is a good person, a good professional and he is very hardworking. We should expect the best from him. I must admit that it is difficult to score against him in training and we do our best to help one another improve. We should expect nothing but the best from him and talking about our reaction when Chelsea signed him. Well, we were not really surprised because we know the qualities he possesses.

6) Knowing Chelsea scouts are attending games to watch Penders - is it something that comes across your mind too?

I never really thought about that, I don't know how to answer that. if Chelsea scouts, whatever the club or scouts, everywhere were watching, I don't know. I just play my football there, whatever comes, comes. When it' is time for me to move, I move, there is no time and right now, I am just focused on the game and again I am doing my job. I love scoring goals.

CAREER INFLUENCES

1) You're breakthrough in Europe came through Latvia and Valmiera - can you tell us how you were spotted?

I was first playing for Box 2 Box in Lagos, Nigeria and then I had my agent made some contacts with the club in Latvia and I went there, from there to Koln and Valmeria and here now.

2) You played with Gael Kakuta at Amiens. Paul Clement recently told us he was the best young player he ever saw when at Chelsea, how did you find playing with him?

Playing with Gael Kakuta was an amazing experience for me. He is such a nice person. We were pretty closed. He helped me a lot to improve as a football player and as a person.

3) What about training and playing with Papiss Dembe Cisse? What was that like for a young African player?

I had the same amazing experience playing with Papiss. Having these two experiencee players around me helped me to settle down quickly and improved my game. It was key for me having them around to guide me.

HOPES FOR THE FUTURE AND NIGERIA

1) Was there any substance to those rumours about Trabzonspor in the summer?

There were some offers and very interesting offers. I was focused on staying with Genk and I think I had the trust of the coach.

2) What did you make of Victor Osimhen's decision to leave Napoli for Galatasaray? Is he someone you look up to?

I don't think that's my business, I mean if he moved to Chelsea, Real Madrid or to anywhere. Whatever decisions he makes, that's the best for him, he knows what he wants and he makes the decisions, so I have no say in that. He is someone that I look out for. I have always admired (him), whatever he thinks is best for him. I mean you can see he is there already, I think he has two goals and two assists. He is having a big impact already in Turkey.

3) Victor Boniface has just announced he will never play in the Premier League. What about yourself?

Boniface saying he doesn't want to play in the Premier league that's his preference. Everyone has what they want for themselves and he has his style of play, he knows the kind of football he wants and we all are different human beings and we all know what we want.

For me, I would love to play in the Premier League, it will be a dream come true for me, everyone is there but can't want the same thing. If he says the Premier League isn't his style then we have to respect his taste and decisions.

4) There's some great talent in attack available to Nigeria - but surely it is a surprise why you're yet to play for your country?

We have a huge talent in our attack obviously and the whole squad is full of talents. I haven't been contacted by the NFF, but with time, if I keep performing right and doing the right things, I think I will get that call soon and me not being called up I think it's not my time and I think the players that are being called up before me, they worked to be in that position, they deserved every invitation to the Super Eagles. I just need to have patience and work harder.