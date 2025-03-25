Napoli are eyeing Southampton fullback Sugawara

Napoli are eyeing Southampton fullback Yuki Sugawara.

The Japan international only moved to Saints last summer from AZ Alkmaar for €7m.

However, with Saints due to be relegated from the Premier League, Sugawara is set to be on the move again.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Napoli are lining up a move for Sugawara.

Napoli are seeking a specialist right-back, with centre-half Giovanni di Lorenzo regularly employed in the position this season.