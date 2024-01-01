Tribal Football
Nantes owner Kita blows fuse over "bull****" Alexander-Arnold rumours: Where does this come from?!
Nantes owner Waldemar Kita has slammed reports of being in talks with Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and his father about selling the club.

It's been claimed Kita is close to agreeing a €100m price with the Alexander-Arnold family - plus €40m in bonuses - sell Nantes. It's been suggested Kita and the player's father has met three times, including once in Genoa.

But Kita told Press Ocean: "All this is bull****! Where does all this come from? How can you expect a serious man who wants to buy a club to use a journalist?

"Trent Alexander-Arnold? I don't even know him! He told me that his father was involved in finance and that they have players as well as agents.

"I have never had a video conference with anyone, ever. It's nonsense. How can you, in this industry, work with figures like that?"

