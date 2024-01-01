Nantes defender Zeze interesting Liverpool

Tribal Football
Liverpool are said to have been assessing FC Nantes' defender Nathan Zeze this summer.

The Reds are in the market to bring in a young center half, as they seek to replace Sepp van den Berg.

Per Ouest-France, they are assessing Zeze as one of many options on the table.

The source adds that while Nantes are not keen to sell, a deal may be in the offing.

If the Reds can put in a bid of around €20 million, Nantes would be tempted into selling.

Liverpool are said to be one of a few Premier League clubs that are assessing Zeze.

