Myung-bo on Son's shaky fitness at Tottenham: We have to protect his health

South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo has opened up on Heung-min Son's fitness levels after a worrying start to the season.

The 32-year-old made his Tottenham comeback in Sunday's 4-1 win over Aston Villa but would only play 56 minutes of the contest as he was replaced by Richarlison, with him leaving the pitch upset and frustrated. 

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou admitted that Son "was never going to play more than sort of 55/60 minutes irrespective of how the game was going". 

Now, South Korea boss Hong has relayed the same message in his latest press conference as the international break approaches with his side set to face Kuwait and Palestine.  

"We will see how much his playing time increases in the next two matches, and that will be part of our preparation for the two November games," explained Hong (via Yonhap News Agency). "I don't think it's appropriate for us to push him hard on the national team just because he has returned to action for his club. We'll first have to see how much he plays in his next club match, and we'll go from there." 

He added: "I obviously understand he wants to play for the national team. But first and foremost, we have to protect his health." 

