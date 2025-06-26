Myles Lewis-Skelly signs new contract with Arsenal: It’s like a dream come true...

Myles Lewis-Skelly has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal this week as he commits his future to the side.

The 18-year-old academy has been a revelation under manager Mikel Arteta after he broke into the first team last season, making 39 appearances in all competitions. He became the youngest player to score on his England debut in their 2-0 win over Albania in March which came about after consistently good performances for the Gunners in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Speaking to the club website, he admitted that it is a dream come true to extend his future with the North London side, who continue to show faith in the young defender.

“I’m so proud and happy. I know those words are simple, but I think they sum up how I feel signing for this club. I’m a fan and it’s like a dream come true.

“I've embodied the values of Hale End and come through. I've still got a lot of years ahead of me, so if I can keep staying humble and being a good person, that's the most important thing to me.

“I know I've taken a lot of experience from the games about the positive moments, the mistakes that I've made. I'm definitely more ready now for the next season. I just want to keep learning and keep improving.

“I want a legacy. I want to win everything there is to win in the game. I want to win trophies on the biggest stages whilst being a person that's always learning and stays grounded, which is so important.”

The England international was dribbled past only once in the Premier League and proved himself against the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in Europe. The Hale End star has a very bright future and now he is tied down to a long-term contract, fans will be relieved to see him stay and grow into one of the best young defenders in the league.