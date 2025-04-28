Murphy calls for major additions at new champions Liverpool

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy expects the new champions to be busy in the summer market.

Murphy insists Liverpool must make changes to their title winning squad over the close-season.

Murphy told BBC Sport: "(Virgil) Van Dijk is staying and will be the mainstay, so whether there is an addition depends on Arne Slot's view on Joe (Gomez) and Jarell Quansah. The amount of minutes they have played this season is very limited, so that suggests to me that he wants some back-up there.

"Virgil is coming up to 34 so they will want to get someone who will play a lot of games. If Van Dijk gets injured there is no-one there with anywhere near his presence.

"There have been rumours about Dean Huijsen at Bournemouth, who is a super young talent, but I'd like to see someone a bit further down the line in their development.

"The names that spring to mind will not be easy, maybe impossible, to get but you think of Micky van de Ven at Spurs, Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace and Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite.

"They are used to the Premier League and all different. Van de Ven has got lightning pace, Guehi has physicality, although he is not the biggest, a real calmness and leadership. Branthwaite maybe doesn't have the athleticism but is a real presence.

"If you could guarantee Gomez would be fit you might not use up your budget there. Van Dijk's durability at his age, and Ibrahima Konate as well, have been a huge reason why Liverpool have been so good, but I think centre-half will be looked at."

Changes at fullback and attack

Murphy continued: "In an ideal world you might want to bring people in for both full-back positions, but if you are looking at a central defender and two full-backs, then you're going to enter into the forward positions and maybe one extra in midfield, you won't have the finance to cover all bases.

"The praise Slot has given Bradley suggests he would be in that right-back berth if Trent leaves. Everyone needs to remember he is only a young lad with high expectations and he has had a few injuries."

On the attack, Murphy insists changes must be made to refresh manager Arne Slot's options.

He said, "It's time for a freshen up in attack. I think Darwin (Nunez) has had a lot of chances. If you just simplify it to what we've seen in terms of his contribution and minutes played, Slot obviously doesn't fancy him.

"Slot has played a winger, Luis Diaz, ahead of him as a striker at times. That tells you everything you need to know.

"I would be amazed if Darwin stayed. I think the writing is on the wall for him."