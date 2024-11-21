Scholes believes poor England performance is "the beginning of the end" for Kane

Scholes believes England performance is "the beginning of the end" for Kane

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has spoken harshly on Harry Kane's performance over the international break which he says could be the end of his place in the side.

The Three Lions captain came off the bench against Greece for the inform Ollie Watkins and put in a disappointing display which Scholes believes signals the end for his place as the main striker for England.

Speaking to Stick to Football he spoke about Kane’s age and how he compares to others desperate to make it into the side.

"It felt like the end of Harry Kane (during the international break) – the beginning of the end. He looked out of place in the team.

“When you get older you feel like everything happens a bit quicker around you and it looked a bit like that. But I don't know how we'd replace him."

His former teammate Roy Keane offered a counter argument, defending Kane and Scholes’ harsh comments on him.

"He's only 31! We're talking about him like he's 35 or 36".

Gary Neville, another ex-teammate replied, comparing him to England legend Alan Shearer and what he was like at Kane’s age.

“He just looks that way though, doesn't he?” Neville responded: “Alan Shearer, near the end, was a bit like that as well, wasn't he?"

The likes of Watkins, Dominic Solanke and Ivan Toney will be watching on, hoping for their chance to impress incoming head coach Thomas Tuchel who may prefer to drop Kane who seems to be off the pace for England.

