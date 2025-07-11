Munoz confirms he wants to leave Palace: I want to play for the best teams in the world!

Daniel Munoz is open to leaving Crystal Palace this summer as he aims to sign for a bigger club.

The 29-year-old quickly established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League since arriving from Genk just two years ago. The FA Cup-winning Colombian wing-back is coming off his best season for the club which has inevitably linked him with a number of clubs.

Despite this, no club has yet been in contact so far but after speaking to Win Sports TV there may be suitors for the impressive defender who clearly wants to climb the football pyramid.

"I want to play for the best teams in the world, but they haven't spoken to me directly.

“I dream and work every day to achieve it, and I hope it can happen as soon as possible. I hope it's in this window, but if not, I'm very happy at Crystal Palace."

Munoz provided six goals and eight assists in all competitions last season and helped the Eagles to a place in Europe next season. Clubs such as Manchester United and Arsenal have been linked with the defender in the past and now, after his comments, it is likely bids will fly in for the Palace star who intends to depart the side for a new adventure.