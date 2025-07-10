Al-Hilal to bid for Arsenal and Man Utd target Benjamin Sesko

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is now a target for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal who are preparing a bid this summer.

Sesko, 22, ultimately chose to remain with the German side last summer as he believed the Bundesliga was the best place to be to grow as a player. The striker has an impressive tally of 21 goals in all competitions last season and has attracted the attention of top clubs from around Europe.

This interest has primarily come from Manchester United and Arsenal as both clubs search for a bold striker this summer, as the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee and Kai Havertz continue to be inconsistent.

Now, according to The Sun, once Al-Hilal have wrapped up a deal for AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez they will set their sights on Sesko in a deal reported to be worth around £77M if it does happen. They already have Aleksandar Mitrovic up front but want a younger, deadlier striker who can help them to the title once again.

Al-Hilal are widely recognised as the most successful club in the Saudi League and as Arsenal fight over Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokres and United seek a deal for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, it may be the best place for him to progress hos career and play regular football.