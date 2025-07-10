Tribal Football
Most Read
Lisandro Martinez on being unhappy at Man Utd: I've been in therapy...
Ange Postecoglou offered rapid Premier League return after Tottenham sack
Chelsea keen on Kudus and Rogers, open to selling seven forwards
Arsenal submit official £50M bid for Chelsea's Noni Madueke

Al-Hilal to bid for Arsenal and Man Utd target Benjamin Sesko

Zack Oaten
Al-Hilal to bid for Arsenal and Man Utd target Benjamin Sesko
Al-Hilal to bid for Arsenal and Man Utd target Benjamin SeskoČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Markus Fischer
RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is now a target for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal who are preparing a bid this summer.

Sesko, 22, ultimately chose to remain with the German side last summer as he believed the Bundesliga was the best place to be to grow as a player. The striker has an impressive tally of 21 goals in all competitions last season and has attracted the attention of top clubs from around Europe. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

This interest has primarily come from Manchester United and Arsenal as both clubs search for a bold striker this summer, as the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee and Kai Havertz continue to be inconsistent. 

Now, according to The Sun, once Al-Hilal have wrapped up a deal for AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez they will set their sights on Sesko in a deal reported to be worth around £77M if it does happen. They already have Aleksandar Mitrovic up front but want a younger, deadlier striker who can help them to the title once again. 

Al-Hilal are widely recognised as the most successful club in the Saudi League and as Arsenal fight over Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokres and United seek a deal for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, it may be the best place for him to progress hos career and play regular football. 

Mentions
Jupiler Pro LeagueSesko BenjaminMitrovic AleksandarAl HilalArsenalManchester UnitedRB LeipzigFootball TransfersPremier LeagueSaudi Professional League
Related Articles
Arsenal chief Berta in Lisbon to close Gyokeres deal with Sporting
Transfer exclusive: Why Arsenal going for Gyokeres over Sesko in centre-forward search
Sesko drops big Arsenal hint online