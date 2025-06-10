Munoz compares Palace fans to South American supporters: The passion, the love they show!

Crystal Palace defender Daniel Muñoz has opened up on his love for the club and its supporters.

The Colombian has finished his first season in South London in what has been a historic campaign under manager Oliver Glasner who led his side to the FA Cup trophy which is the first piece of silverware the team has ever lifted. Munoz won Palace Men’s Player of the Season for 2024/25 in a deserved award for one of the best defenders not just for the Eagles but in the Premier League as a whole.

Advertisement Advertisement

Munoz, who was the club’s fourth highest scorer last season, spoke to the club website about his love for the side and its supporters who he believes are very similar to those in South America who quite often show more passion for football.

“The teams I've had the opportunity in my career to play for, I think that connection has always existed.” He told Premier League productions.

“From Águilas (Doradas), Atlético Nacional, Genk in Belgium, it has always been the same for me.

“I don't know if it's because I live football as if I were one of them. Since I was a kid, I watched my team, followed them and supported them. So now that I’m a professional player, I think I know what fans want to see on the pitch.

“I always try to live football on the pitch, the way they live it in the stands. I think there is no secret – maybe that is the secret.

“But I’d say the Palace fans bear some similarities to South American fans, the passion, the love they show. Out of all the English clubs they are most similar to the South American fans.”

The 29-year-old is deemed as a perfect fit for Glasner’s tactics as he can push forward offensively but also track back with speed to cover in defense. He spoke more on how he is still perfecting his game however despite his excellent performances last season.

“I do think my style suits the football, I agree with our coach. I've always been a hard worker since I was a child. I enjoy intensity.

“I've always wanted to improve. That shows in every training session and in every match.

“The training sessions are tough, we have to work very hard, but I like this.”