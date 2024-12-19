Mudryk’s ban from football could crush Chelsea financially

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk’s failed drug test could present problems for the club financially.

The Blues have been experiencing a resurgence on the pitch in recent weeks, moving up to second in the Premier League table.

However, the news of Mudryk testing positive for a banned substance has rocked the club.

Per talkSPORT, football finance expert Kieran Maguire explained how this may impact the club.

He stated: “There are two issues here, if he fails the drugs test and is subject to a four-year ban, which I believe to be the maximum, then what they will have to do is take a look at the existing value of his contract which he signed for £88m over eight years and they’re going to have to write it down to what they think they could sell the player for in four years time, or alternatively write off the whole contract.

“That would have significant implications as far as PSR is concerned, looking at the Premier League handbook there doesn’t appear to be any form of get-out clause under these circumstances so he could be a very big hit for PSR.”

