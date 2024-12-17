Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Mudryk releases statement after being provisionally suspended from football
Mudryk releases statement after being provisionally suspended from football
Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been provisionally suspended from football for failing a drugs test.

Mudryk is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, which could be as much as four years, per The Sun.

The Ukrainian, who Chelsea will end up paying around £88.5M for, failed an A-sample of a drug test in October.

Ukrainian outlet Tribuna claims Mudryk had meldonium in his system, which is a banned metabolic substance.

Meldonium has been an issue for athletes in the past, with tennis star Maria Sharapova earning a 15-month ban several years ago.

Mudryk released this statement on Tuesday: “I can confirm that I have been notified that a sample I provided to The FA contained a banned substance”.

“This has come as a complete shock as I have NEVER knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened”.

