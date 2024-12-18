Chelsea winger Murdryk turns to Pogba's law firm

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk's camp have moved quickly to secure a top legal firm as he faces a drugs ban.

Chelsea and Mudryk confirmed yesterday that he had tested positive for a banned substance earlier this season.

The Daily Mail says the Ukraine international's minders have turned to Morgan Sports Law for legal representation.

Morgan Sports Law were part of Paul Pogba's team, which saw the former Juventus midfielder successfully appeal his four-year doping ban to down to 18 months.

Mudryk's 'B' sample is still yet to be tested, but he is facing the possibility of a four-year ban.

He has tested positive for the banned substance Meldonium and has now been provisionally suspended by the FA.

