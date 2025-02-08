Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League

Chelsea have named Mykhailo Mudryk in their Europa Conference League squad.

The Ukraine international is currently temporarily suspended over a doping indescretion.

However, an appeal has been lodged and Chelsea appear confident of success after including Mudryk in their squad for the Conference League knockout phase.

The 24 year-old was removed from Chelsea's senior squad before Christmas when his failed test was discovered.

Since 2023, Mudryk has made 73 appearances for the Blues.