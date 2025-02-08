Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea have named Mykhailo Mudryk in their Europa Conference League squad.

The Ukraine international is currently temporarily suspended over a doping indescretion.

However, an appeal has been lodged and Chelsea appear confident of success after including Mudryk in their squad for the Conference League knockout phase.

The 24 year-old was removed from Chelsea's senior squad before Christmas when his failed test was discovered.

Since 2023, Mudryk has made 73 appearances for the Blues.

