Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd face deadline to trigger Carreras buy-back option
Barcelona welcome Liverpool interest in Porto ace Nico
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd open Girona, Napoli talks; Man City desperate for midfielder; Real Madrid target fullbacks
UNCOVERED: Why Rashford furious with Man Utd chiefs

Chelsea boss Maresca: Important for Mudryk to disconnect from situation

Paul Vegas
Chelsea boss Maresca: Important for Mudryk to disconnect from situation
Chelsea boss Maresca: Important for Mudryk to disconnect from situationAction Plus
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says they've given Mykahailo Mudryk permission to spend time away from the club.

Mudryk is assessing his next move after testing positive for a banned substance earlier this season. The Ukraine international has since been provisionally suspended.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The winger was seen in Riyadh for the heavyweight boxing match between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Asked about his presence in Saudi Arabia, Maresca said: "In this moment it's good he can disconnect a little bit from the situation.

"We try to support him and now we're just waiting."

Chelsea are next in action against Fulham on Boxing Day.

Mentions
Mudryk MykhailoChelseaPremier League
Related Articles
Chelsea launching multi-player bid for Inter Milan captain Lautaro
Lawyer can see Chelsea taking legal action over Mudryk case
SNAPPED: Chelsea winger Mudryk spotted in Saudi Arabia