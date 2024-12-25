Chelsea boss Maresca: Important for Mudryk to disconnect from situation

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says they've given Mykahailo Mudryk permission to spend time away from the club.

Mudryk is assessing his next move after testing positive for a banned substance earlier this season. The Ukraine international has since been provisionally suspended.

The winger was seen in Riyadh for the heavyweight boxing match between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Asked about his presence in Saudi Arabia, Maresca said: "In this moment it's good he can disconnect a little bit from the situation.

"We try to support him and now we're just waiting."

Chelsea are next in action against Fulham on Boxing Day.