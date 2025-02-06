Moyes wants to put Everton in a position where they can say goodbye to Goodison Park

Head coach David Moyes hopes to guide Everton to a position where they can cherish the club’s final months at Goodison Park.

The Blues boss has expressed his deep affection for the historic ground, calling it a privilege to return to the home dugout.

Moyes has sparked an upturn in form, with Everton winning three consecutive Premier League matches, including back-to-back home victories.

In an interview with beIN Sports, Moyes said: “There's definitely that stage where we move on next, but at the moment I'm finding it very hard to think further than gaining the points to be a Premier League club. I think that I can't even look to consider it (focusing on the Goodison goodbye) at the moment because I'm saying ‘let's just make sure we’re in this position’.

“But I generally think that our performances in the last couple of games have been better and we have created more chances, more opportunities to score more goals than maybe we have in the past. Ultimately, you know, we need to score and we need to win the games. I'm not putting any more pressure on the players here because the players here have been under great pressure for quite a few years.

“I want them to play with a bit of confidence. I want them to play with a bit of control, a bit of belief as well without feeling that there is a huge pressure they have to deal with. Goodison is enough pressure itself, being inside it as a player. So we want the players to play with a bit of freedom and take the ball and hopefully do all the right things.”