Moyes adds Adam and Irvine as backroom staff at Everton in major reunion

Two new figures have linked up with Everton manager David Moyes' coaching team.

Alan Irvine has been appointed as assistant manager, while Charlie Adam will take on the role of set-piece coach.

Both moves were anticipated, with Moyes having previously confirmed his intention to reunite with Irvine and considering Adam for the set-piece role.

Speaking about the arrivals, Moyes said: "I'm delighted to have been able to add Alan and Charlie to our coaching staff. Obviously, Alan is somebody who I have known for a very long time and have tremendous respect for. His knowledge of the game, as well as his understanding of what is required at Everton – a club that means a lot to both of us – will be invaluable.

“Charlie is someone I have had several chats with since rejoining the club. He will be helping with set-piece situations, an area he excelled in as a player and one I believe he can really help us with now as a coach.

"The two of them, along with Billy McKinlay and Leighton Baines, give us a really strong coaching foundation as we look to make positive strides forward."