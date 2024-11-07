Moyes says Man Utd players hide behind the manager when underperforming

Manchester United players have been accused of not doing their best on the pitch.

Former manager David Moyes has spoken out regarding the behavior of some superstars at the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Moyes believes that players often hide at United, knowing that managers will take the blame for poor results.

“I’ve got to say, he’s in a completely different situation,” he declared on the Stick to Football podcast about incoming United head coach Ruben Amorim.

“I was really fortunate to take over the champions of England at the time, and also probably coming into a dressing room which had great respect for Alex and what he’d done and all those things.

“I think at the moment, players might be looking now and saying, ‘Hey by the way, if we don’t step up…’. The manager might be coming from a stronger position because these players are going to have to actually step up.

“It’s not always calling the players out, but I see it a little bit where I think the players are quite happy to hide behind managers at the moment, let the managers take the hit.

“I could do with some of them coming out and saying, ‘By the way, I know I’m not quite at it at the moment, I’m not playing well enough just now’.

“We’re not getting much of that – and I actually think Manchester United have got really, really talented players.”