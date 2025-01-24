Moyes reveals McNeil will undergo surgery, speaks on Everton transfer plans and Broja's future

Everton boss David Moyes spoke at his latest press conference as he prepares to face Brighton this weekend.

Moyes first spoke on this weekend’s clash which will be his 700th Premier League game as a manager.

"It's incredible really. When you start you never think you'll become a Premier League manager but to get 700 games behind me is a fair achievement. I'm very pleased.

"There's two great managers ahead of me in Arsene (Wenger) and Alex (Ferguson). I don't think I'll be making their numbers, that's for sure!"

He then was quizzed on Dwight McNeil's fitness and revealed that he will need surgery which is a huge blow to the Toffees.

"He's probably gonna have to have some surgery on his knee.

"Today he's tried but it looks like we're going to have to get him back to the specialist to see.

"It might be they decide something else but he's gonna go back and see the specialist again.

"It's a real blow because we need him back for things like set-pieces and deliveries and his general play. By all accounts, everybody has told me he's performed really well for Everton really."

He then moved on to his plans for the January transfer window where only weeks remain for Everton to bring in reinforcements.

"I'm trying to catch up where we are but I'm finding some restrictions in what we can and can't do.

"I'm still pretty hopeful we'll make additions before the end of the window that's for sure. You never want to promise it but I'm quite confident we'll get something done before then."

Moyes then commented on loan star Armando Broja who is linked with a move back to Chelsea this winter.

"At the moment there isn't a firm decision been taken but I think from the conversations we've had it's a possibility. At this moment in time it's not confirmed quite yet."

The Everton boss then spoke on the fitness of Tim Iroegbunam and James Garner.

"James is a wee bit further on than Tim at the moment.

"Tim's been back in training in the the last three or four days. In an ideal scenario, you'd want to give them a few under-21 games if possible and get them some more practice but if we need to use them I would do.

"They won't be too far away because I need them back around the squad to give us that little bit more depth."

More to follow...