Moyes reflects on his time at Everton and how Goodison Park was a fortress

Veteran head coach David Moyes has spoken about the situation involving an old team.

Everton's most successful and longest serving manager, Moyes has outlined his love for the fans and Goodison Park.

Moyes was Toffees boss for more than a decade before joining Manchester United to replace Sir Alex Ferguson.

He told Liverpool Echo: “We were competitive, and nobody was enjoying coming to play us at Goodison, that was for sure. You have to look back to that time about the force of Goodison and how important it was.

“The crowd were alive because the team were alive as well. We didn’t win every game, and we didn’t play the best all the time, but I think in the main, the crowd appreciated the players there and what they were doing.

“Having a really strong team spirit and a really strong team at the time, we had great leaders among the boys. Even Tony Hibbert and Ossie, all the boys around that era who were in the team.

“Everybody was totally onside, absolutely. Tim Cahill was in the building, but on the journey we sold a player to Manchester United and sold a player to Real Madrid.

“It shows you there were good players at the club. I wouldn’t say getting good results was expected, but we’d started to pick up and were going in the right direction.”