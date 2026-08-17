Everton boss David Moyes has admitted that his side still need to make 'quite a few' signings ahead of the new season.

Moyes’ side are set to kick off their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a visit from Crystal Palace on Saturday (August 22).

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Everton have been active in the summer transfer window, adding five new players, including Brennan Johnson, who joined in a straight swap deal with Palace for Dwight McNeil.

Still, Moyes is adamant they need to add more players before the end of the window.

Moyes told Sky Sports News: “We're still needing quite a few players to add to the squad. I'd like to do more if possible. We need to see how the remaining few weeks go.”

Asked which areas he wanted to strengthen, Moyes replied: “Well, I'm not going to tell you, but we're well aware of what's required, and we're working hard to try and make it happen.”

He added on their business so far: “I'm pleased that the players were brought in. You have to remember, two of them were already here last year, so we've just made them permanent (Tyrique George and Merlin Rohl).

“I think it'll take Hayden (Hackney) a little bit of time to adapt from the Championship to the Premier League, which quite often it does for players coming from the Championship.

“Christian (Norgaard) is very experienced and will help us replace Idrissa Gana (Gueye). Unfortunately, he's injured at the moment, and Brennan’s (Johnson) just come in on the back of the swap deal for Dwight (McNeil).

“We're putting things together, but we certainly feel behind the scenes that we've got a long way to go and want to do an awful lot more.”