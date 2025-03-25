Moyes has tough Merseyside derby call to make as promising Everton striker returns

Everton manager David Moyes will be delighted as Armando Broja impressed for Albania over the international break as he returns to fitness.

After coming on as a substitute on Friday night against England, Broja caused trouble for Newcastle United defender Dan Burn throughout the game. However, Albania’s attack was toothless and it wasn’t until Monday’s game against Andorra when the 23-year-old displayed glimpses of his old self.

Broja had arrived with an Achilles injury when he was signed on loan from Chelsea at the end of the summer transfer window which has kept his minutes on the pitch to a minimum. Since January, he has played just over 60 minutes for the Toffees as he recovers on the sidelines.

However, after he set up Ray Minaj to bag a much-needed assist Broja looks to be returning to form just in time for the Merseyside derby at the start of April. This may come at the perfect time for Moyes as Beto’s form has dipped as of late which may open a door for Broja to step into.

Everton have the option to make the move permanent in the summer for a fee of around £30M and if he can impress in the final few games of the season, he may stay with the club until next season where many fans will hope he can stay fit.