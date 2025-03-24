Dyche: Of course I'm happy Moyes and Everton doing well

Former Everton manager Sean Dyche insists he's delighted seeing the team respond to his replacement, David Moyes.

Moyes has managed to steer Everton clear of the dropzone after succeeding Dyche midseason.

Dyche told talkSPORT: "I left it in good hands. I've left it in good shape. I said that and I got batted for that as well. I said it was in good shape. Moysey has taken over and he knows it and he gave me a shout out about it.

"I said to him they're in good shape. They're fit, but the weight of a club sometimes gets too much. I think for the players it got too much. You know I was okay with it. I learnt about the size of the club and the feel and the weight of it, I was alright.

"But you could see it in the players, and it was time for me to go and have a chat with Kev Thelwell (director of football) and go, 'Listen, this is what I'm seeing, this is what I'm thinking'.

"I'm putting it out there for the club because I insisted that it was in a better shape when I left than when we got there, we'd come through the challenges.

"And I knew deep down, they just needed a new... Football's a weird business, sometimes you just need a new voice. You know, small details can change, a new manager going in. And Moysey, who I admire a lot, I think he's a fantastic manager and a good bloke as well.

"Spoke to him as well, by the way, very open about that. I told him there's a lot of good there, and I'm delighted for him, I'm delighted they're going well."

Dyche also remarked: "You know what I can't get my head around, people go, 'Oh, you must be disappointed they're doing well'.

"What? After two years of grafting out, why would I want them to struggle, why would I want failure? We fought to keep it right, I wouldn't want it to do anything else than be successful.

"There's not a single bone in my body of any resentment, any anger, nothing like being gutted they're doing well. I wish them well."