Newcastle defender Burn's career journey leaves Rice amazed

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn's career journey has left England teammate Declan Rice amazed.

Burn discussed the early years of his career in a discussion with Arsenal midfielder Rice for the FA's YouTube channel.

Burn said: "Because I wasn't at an Academy, I was just playing football with my mates. I'd just play 5-a-side and a bit of Futsal. It wasn't where there was pressure to stay at a club and go through the process. I was just playing for the craic!"

Rice chimed in: "Your story is crazy! It is so good. Dan's journey is insane, he was still playing football with his mates at 23!"

Burn continued: "I was never signed to an Academy, so they had this thing called the development centre. You weren't signed on but you could train. I got released from Newcastle at 11 and from 11-17 I just played grassroots football. Just played with my mates really.

"Everybody got signed on for YTs and they did an England thing where those who hadn't got picked up played against Scotland or Wales, and from there I got a trial for Darlington. I worked my way through the leagues, Fulham at 18 bought me then released me at 25 and went back to League One with Yeovil so it has been crazy."