David Moyes offered a candid assessment of Everton's 4-0 Premier League defeat away at in-form Brentford.

The Toffees arrived at the Gtech Community Stadium on the back of three consecutive wins across all competitions.

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However, James Tarkowski's first-ever Premier League red card put the away side on the back foot, and handed control to Keith Andrews' hosts.

Moyes' team were uncharacteristically slow out of the blocks in London, but the boss was short on explanations as to why.

"I have no idea why we started slow it's really not like us.

"I have no complaints with the players, they've done a brilliant job up to now. They have done so well in so many games, but tonight, they just looked like we wasn’t at it and I’ve not got that answer."

Up next for Everton is a crunch Merseyside derby at home to Liverpool on November 29.