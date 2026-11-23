Keane Lewis-Potter’s quickfire first-half double helped Brentford climb to sixth in the Premier League with a 4-0 win over 10-man Everton, on the night David Moyes took charge of the Toffees for a club-record 593rd game.

The Bees dominated from the start, but they did not force Jordan Pickford into a save until the 15th minute, when Mikkel Damsgaard drove into the box and saw his shot parried away by the Everton goalkeeper.

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Michael Kayode should have tested Pickford again four minutes later, only for the right-back to drag his effort wide from 12 yards out.

The Bees deservedly opened the scoring midway through the half, when Jaidon Anthony played an exquisite first-time lay-off into the path of Lewis-Potter, who found the net via a heavy deflection off Jarrad Branthwaite.

It was groundhog day for Everton two minutes later as Lewis-Potter doubled his tally with another deflected effort, this time off Thierno Barry, which sent him to the top of Brentford’s goalscoring charts in the league this season (G4).

The Toffees’ night went from bad to worse five minutes before half-time when James Tarkowski caught Yehor Yarmoliuk on the follow-through after making a clearance, with referee Craig Pawson issuing the red card after consulting the VAR screen.

Brentford looked to capitalise as Pickford tipped over Damsgaard’s shot from range, but Caoimhin Kelleher had to be alert to keep out Barry’s stoppage-time header, with the Bees still yet to concede before half-time at home in the league this season.

Moyes threw on Jack Grealish at the break for his first appearance since October 17, replacing Tyrique George, but Brentford continued to dominate, and Kayode headed wide 10 minutes into the second period.

Their third goal was worth the wait, as Vitaly Janelt unleashed a rocket from long range that nestled in the top corner midway through the half, the captain scoring his third goal of the season spectacularly.

Moyes took off Barry and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in a sign that he knew the game was up, and substitute Fabio Carvalho bundled home from a corner in the 90th minute as the Bees sealed back-to-back wins at the Gtech Community Stadium for the first time in 2026.

It is their first home head-to-head victory in five attempts, while Moyes is still yet to win a top-flight away game at Brentford (D2, L4).

The Toffees fall two places to ninth following this result, and have now won just one of their last 11 Premier League road trips (D5, L5).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Keane Lewis-Potter (Brentford)