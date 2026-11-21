The Toffees take on Keith Andrews' charges as part of their return from the last international window of 2026 and Grealish's availability was a key focus of Moyes' pre-match press conference.
The Manchester City loanee has not featured for the Blues since the 2-0 home loss to Chelsea on October 17 after being dropped for the Carabao Cup win over Newcastle United due to a breach of club discipline related to an unauthorised absence from training.
He's since apologised to the Everton fans - after missing top-flight wins over Newcastle and Coventry City - but he featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Derby County during the FIFA break.
"He could easily play. He is back in the squad, he is a good player. Who knows?”
“He has served his punishment and we will treat him as we were treating him before."