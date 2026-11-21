Everton boss David Moyes was coy over the chances of Jack Grealish returning to his squad to face Brentford on November 23.

The Toffees take on Keith Andrews' charges as part of their return from the last international window of 2026 and Grealish's availability was a key focus of Moyes' pre-match press conference.

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The Manchester City loanee has not featured for the Blues since the 2-0 home loss to Chelsea on October 17 after being dropped for the Carabao Cup win over Newcastle United due to a breach of club discipline related to an unauthorised absence from training.

He's since apologised to the Everton fans - after missing top-flight wins over Newcastle and Coventry City - but he featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Derby County during the FIFA break.

"He could easily play. He is back in the squad, he is a good player. Who knows?”

“He has served his punishment and we will treat him as we were treating him before."