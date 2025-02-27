Moyes happy with Beto's missed chances as it means Everton has turned a corner

David Moyes put a positive spin on Beto’s missed chances against Brentford, praising the striker’s recent form.

The 27-year-old had netted five times in four Premier League games, cementing his importance to the squad after nearly leaving in January.

Beto played a key role in Everton’s draw in west London but couldn’t extend his scoring streak despite three golden opportunities.

On his forward, Moyes said: “Do you know, the biggest thing I would say is that he is a centre forward and he has got through three times, again. Maybe the other ones, you might have thought ‘oh they were a bit flukey’.

“He's done it again three times tonight, that’s three times he's got away and given himself (a chance) so I hope he keeps continuing to get those opportunities to do that. I know he doesn't score them tonight.

“But, again one of the things we said when we came in was that we're not making many chances anymore. Beto’s had three really good ones tonight, which stands out really.”