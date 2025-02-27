Brentford boss Frank satisfied with Everton draw

Yoane Wissa netted his 13th Premier League goal of the season as Brentford played out a 1-1 draw with Everton at Gtech Community Stadium.

Wissa put Thomas Frank’s side ahead just before half-time, but Jake O’Brien’s late header secured a point for the visitors.

Brentford were unable to get all three points, but manager Thomas Frank was not too unhappy with the result.

“As always, there were many good things, but also some things we could have done better," Frank stated post-game.

“I felt that our performances are quite consistent: we are in that bracket of not too bad, quite good, but not top. A lot of the time, that could have given us three points today.

“The performance was not through the roof, we probably lacked the last edge to go 2-0 up; if we had done that, we win the game.

“That said, Mark Flekken makes three unbelievable saves. He first gave us the opportunity to win the game with the first two saves, and then he made sure we got a point in the end.

“A draw was probably fair.”