Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd hit by injury crisis ahead of Ipswich clash
Xavi back on radar for Man Utd board
Arteta confirms Nwaneri is fit to face Forest this week after fears he was fatigued
Ex-Man Utd boss Ten Hag threatened to send Rashford to Macclesfied

Brentford boss Frank satisfied with Everton draw

Ansser Sadiq
Brentford boss Frank satisfied with Everton draw
Brentford boss Frank satisfied with Everton drawAction Plus
Yoane Wissa netted his 13th Premier League goal of the season as Brentford played out a 1-1 draw with Everton at Gtech Community Stadium.

Wissa put Thomas Frank’s side ahead just before half-time, but Jake O’Brien’s late header secured a point for the visitors.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Brentford were unable to get all three points, but manager Thomas Frank was not too unhappy with the result.

“As always, there were many good things, but also some things we could have done better," Frank stated post-game.

“I felt that our performances are quite consistent: we are in that bracket of not too bad, quite good, but not top. A lot of the time, that could have given us three points today.

“The performance was not through the roof, we probably lacked the last edge to go 2-0 up; if we had done that, we win the game.

“That said, Mark Flekken makes three unbelievable saves. He first gave us the opportunity to win the game with the first two saves, and then he made sure we got a point in the end.

“A draw was probably fair.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueBrentfordEverton
Related Articles
Everton boss Moyes admits frustration after Brentford draw
Everton continue unbeaten Premier League run with draw at Brentford
Liverpool boss Slot fined and banned for Oliver blow-up