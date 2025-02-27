Everton star O'Brien: It’s amazing to get my first goal and to come away with something

Everton defender Jake O’Brien has opened up about his first Premier League goal for the club which came against Brentford on Wednesday night.

O’Brien’s headed effort in the second half to helped the Toffees equalisen in a 1-1 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium which means manager David Moyes and his side are now undefeated in their past seven league games, with their last joint-longest unbeaten run coming back in December 2017.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Irish international spoke to evertontv about his first goal and how much it means to him especially after adapting to a new role under Moyes.

"It’s amazing to get my first goal and to come away with something. It was a tough game but we knew in the second half that we had to push forward and, gladly, I was on the end of the cross and we’ve come away with another point.

"I like to chip in offensively and I think it's probably a bit easier playing right-back that I can push forward and get more goals. So hopefully it’s the first of many.

"We’ve had tough games the past few weeks but the lads have dug in. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy and we’re seven unbeaten now.

"I'm very happy because obviously it's a new role for me and, pushing forward, I want to have something to show for it. But more so I'm just happy for the team that we've come away with something and now we push on and keep trying to get up that table."

The 23-year-old also opened up on the vibe at the club under Moyes which has says is better than ever which has helped boost performances so far this season.

"I have top people around me – players and coaches – who I'm learning from who I'm listening to in training. They've been excellent in telling me how they want me to play. At times it's difficult, but I've just got to dig in. I have good lads around me to learn from and to push on. I think I can implement most of the play offensively and defensively.

"I think it's not just down to the players but the coaches have been excellent. There's been a really positive vibe around the training ground, everyone's enjoying training and I think we're going into every game confident that we can come away with something.

"It's been a good couple of weeks in the games and good news at home. I'm buzzing."