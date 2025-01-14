Moyes: Everton a different beast to me

Everton's managerial job is different from any other position that David Moyes has taken on.

That is the view of the man who has returned to Goodison Park to work with his old club.

Moyes is the replacement for the sacked Sean Dyche, with the team barreling towards a relegation fight.

Moyes told reporters: "I thought Sean was doing a really good job and I didn't see any changes materialising at the time.

"I wasn't necessarily out there looking to go back but as everyone knows this is a different beast to me than other clubs."

He added: "Yes, I believe so (only club job he would have taken), because I don't think there is anything else.

"I have had opportunities to consider other jobs, quite a few since I left West Ham, and I didn't feel ready for it but I always thought if the job came in, it was too big an opportunity to turn down. I want to show I can go again.

"In football, you always have to prove yourself and I'll try to do that again."