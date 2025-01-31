Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

DONE DEAL: Oxford buy Everton midfielder Mills

Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL: Oxford buy Everton midfielder Mills
DONE DEAL: Oxford buy Everton midfielder MillsOxford United
Oxford United have signed Everton midfielder Stanley Mills.

Mills moves to Oxford in a permanent transfer and has penned a contract for an undisclosed length.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Oxford United is like a home to me," Mills told the club website, having spent the first-half of last season on-loan with the U's.

"I feel my business here at the club is unfinished. I had the most enjoyable period in my career here last season. Now, I want to pick up where I left off and keep bringing success."

Oxford United head coach Gary Rowett added: "Stan is somebody who was presented to me early on.

"Everyone within the club has spoken incredibly highly of Stan as a player, but more importantly as a person. When the chance arrived to sign him permanently, it was one we wanted to take.

"What I enjoy about watching Stan is that he is confident playing on both sides of the pitch. He is as comfortable cutting in from the left on his right foot as he is driving down the right to get crosses into the box."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMills StanleyOxford UtdEvertonChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Everton set to benefit from Cannon's move to Sheffield Utd
Foreign move mooted for Tottenham returnee Scarlett
West Ham rival Everton for Sunderland captain Neil