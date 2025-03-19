Moyes claims Everton lack quality despite unbeaten run

Everton manager David Moyes has admitted that his team is still lacking quality despite their strong run in the Premier League.

The Goodison Park giants are unbeaten in their last nine matches, with their most recent defeat coming against Aston Villa on January 15, 2025.

Advertisement Advertisement

Despite their commendable form, the former Manchester United manager remains cautious, though he praised his players' efforts.

"Don't be kidded – nine unbeaten in the Premier League is good. Obviously, we'd rather win the games and we're trying to win the games but we're short in quality,” Moyes told Everton website.

“At times, and we're trying to improve in what we're doing, trying to play better, trying to make more chances – but we're still, one way or the other, short on quality at times and we have to do the best we can with what we have.

"I have to say, I think the players have done brilliantly.

"I want them to keep doing what they're doing. We're trying to encourage them to play better, have the ball more, try to make more chances and we're working on it."

After the international break, Everton will visit Liverpool on April 2 for a Merseyside derby.